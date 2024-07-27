Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.600-0.900 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY traded up $5.18 on Friday, reaching $50.45. The company had a trading volume of 36,636,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,289,099. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $102.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26, a PEG ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.