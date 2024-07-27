Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

Shares of BLIN stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 74.05% and a negative net margin of 65.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

