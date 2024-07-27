Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Barclays

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BFH. BTIG Research started coverage on Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Bread Financial from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bread Financial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Bread Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.47.

BFH stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $55.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.12.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.06. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bread Financial by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 153,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 807,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after buying an additional 99,029 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 1st quarter worth $631,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 528,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after buying an additional 50,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 1st quarter worth $623,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

