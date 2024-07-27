Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.60), Briefing.com reports. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Beer updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-11.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-11.000 EPS.

Boston Beer Price Performance

NYSE SAM traded up $20.31 on Friday, reaching $290.83. The company had a trading volume of 358,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,199. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $254.40 and a fifty-two week high of $395.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SAM. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Boston Beer from $395.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Boston Beer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.21.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

