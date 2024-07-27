Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Up 1.6%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $183.10 and last traded at $183.03. Approximately 1,144,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,137,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.07.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a PE ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

