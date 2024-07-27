BNB Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.59 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One BNB coin can now be bought for $583.83 or 0.00851590 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $85.20 billion and approximately $1.59 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,937,652 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,927,688.71767774. The last known price of BNB is 584.27569001 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2200 active market(s) with $1,620,593,865.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.