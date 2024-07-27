Blur (BLUR) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

Blur (BLUR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Blur token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a total market capitalization of $15.48 million and $26.26 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blur has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. The official website for Blur is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,765,445,250.2378235 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.18767865 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 244 active market(s) with $23,860,302.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

