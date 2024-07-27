BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM) Insider Sells C$260,000.00 in Stock

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report) insider Roger Michael Woeller sold 500,000 shares of BluMetric Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total transaction of C$260,000.00.

BluMetric Environmental Trading Down 3.8 %

BluMetric Environmental stock opened at C$0.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$14.72 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.96, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 3.08. BluMetric Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.25 and a 1 year high of C$0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.40.

BluMetric Environmental Company Profile

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

