BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM) Insider Sells C$260,000.00 in Stock

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report) insider Roger Michael Woeller sold 500,000 shares of BluMetric Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total transaction of C$260,000.00.
BluMetric Environmental Trading Down 3.8 %
BluMetric Environmental stock opened at C$0.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$14.72 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.96, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 3.08. BluMetric Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.25 and a 1 year high of C$0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.40.
BluMetric Environmental Company Profile
