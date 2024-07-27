BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Shares Down 7.5%

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $69.77 and last traded at $69.77. 395 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.40.

BlueScope Steel Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.70.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

