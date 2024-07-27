Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4,433.51

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $12.52 million and approximately $4,433.51 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00075546 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00018351 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009119 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001473 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000023 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,724.81 or 0.43873135 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

