BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Short Interest Update

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,900 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the June 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 565,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of BioVie

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioVie stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Free Report) by 276.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,762 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of BioVie worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of BioVie in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

BioVie Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIVI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. 1,306,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,880. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.74. BioVie has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $5.82.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About BioVie

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

