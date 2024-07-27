BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Holdings Increased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,867 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $27,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,632,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,769,010.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,769,010.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,700 shares of company stock worth $5,209,352 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.59. 1,063,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,695. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 79.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.75 and a 200 day moving average of $85.55. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.68 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

