Biltmore Family Office LLC Acquires 11,155 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,733 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,531,461 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $92,148,000 after buying an additional 961,936 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in Walmart by 331.8% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 53,423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 41,051 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Walmart by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,659,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $99,852,000 after buying an additional 735,474 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 918,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,269,000 after purchasing an additional 609,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 190.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.78. The company had a trading volume of 16,789,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,217,879. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $71.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $561.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $926,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 632,415 shares in the company, valued at $44,648,499. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $926,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 632,415 shares in the company, valued at $44,648,499. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock valued at $954,424,817 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

