Benchmark Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Benchmark reissued their hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on STX. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $103.68 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $113.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.31 and its 200-day moving average is $93.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,387 shares in the company, valued at $592,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,112,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,648 shares of company stock worth $4,705,816 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,418,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $188,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,303,274,000 after purchasing an additional 746,395 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,014,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $86,572,000 after purchasing an additional 460,599 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 586,120 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,037,000 after purchasing an additional 447,120 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

