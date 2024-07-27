Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $230.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $201.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $210.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.78. The company has a market cap of $184.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $18,286,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,009,121.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

