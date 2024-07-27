Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the June 30th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,442,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ BELFA traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.76. 6,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,376. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $91.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.36.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 11.81%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

