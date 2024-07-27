Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the June 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.3 %

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.89.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

