Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the June 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.3 %
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.89.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.