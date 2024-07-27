Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Down 36.9% in July

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the June 30th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bear Creek Mining Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BCEKF opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22. Bear Creek Mining has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.44.
Bear Creek Mining Company Profile
