Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.50. 345,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 493,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bausch + Lomb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after buying an additional 403,062 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the first quarter valued at about $6,817,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 343,772 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the first quarter worth about $5,602,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 273,484 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.