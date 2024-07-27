Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Stake Boosted by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 224.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $34.17 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.30.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

