Barclays Raises Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $100.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Crown from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.21.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $85.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.31. Crown has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $95.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,486,042.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at $50,480,440.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,486,042.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,870 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,306,000 after buying an additional 176,639 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,039,000 after acquiring an additional 350,265 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Crown by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,826,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,020,000 after acquiring an additional 56,604 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Crown by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,536,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,632,000 after purchasing an additional 186,387 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Crown by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,013,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,409,000 after purchasing an additional 133,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

