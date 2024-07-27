Barclays Increases Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $96.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. Pentair has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. Pentair’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Pentair by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Pentair by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Pentair by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Pentair by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

