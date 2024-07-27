Barclays Cuts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$165.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNR. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$186.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$183.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$179.29.

TSE:CNR opened at C$159.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$166.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$170.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$143.13 and a 52 week high of C$181.34. The firm has a market cap of C$101.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.29 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.22%.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky bought 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

