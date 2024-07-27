Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Bank of Queensland Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of BKQNY opened at $8.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. Bank of Queensland has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $8.35.
Bank of Queensland Company Profile
