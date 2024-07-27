Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bank of Queensland Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of BKQNY opened at $8.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. Bank of Queensland has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

Bank of Queensland Company Profile

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

