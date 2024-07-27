Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,466 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.44% of Bally’s worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,684,000. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,910,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,875,000 after buying an additional 93,681 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Bally’s by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 127,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bally's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.25 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Bally’s in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.25 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Bally’s in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bally’s in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bally’s from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Bally’s Stock Performance

Shares of Bally’s stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $16.98. 2,623,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,808. The firm has a market cap of $687.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.11. Bally’s Co. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($2.48). The firm had revenue of $618.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.94 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 36.63% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bally’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.