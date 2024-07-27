Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Short Interest Update

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 106.4% from the June 30th total of 775,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Backblaze Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLZE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.74. 156,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,804. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24. Backblaze has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 48.62%. The company had revenue of $29.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Backblaze will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Backblaze

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

In related news, CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 10,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $66,615.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,111.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,058 shares of company stock valued at $131,703. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $701,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Backblaze by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Backblaze by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Backblaze from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Backblaze

About Backblaze

(Get Free Report)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.