Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.69.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RSG traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.30. 1,860,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,696. The stock has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.85. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $206.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 37.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

