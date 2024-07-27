Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 36,721 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 221.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,721 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 75,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,672. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $34.10.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

