ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Shares Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its position in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,578,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,351 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 4.63% of ATS worth $154,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ATS by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,852,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,582,000 after purchasing an additional 229,765 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ATS by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,115 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ATS by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in ATS by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of ATS by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS Stock Performance

ATS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,238. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.16. ATS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $587.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.08 million. ATS had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ATS Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ATS from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of ATS to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

ATS Profile

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

