ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Gap Down to $101.83

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $101.83, but opened at $93.97. ASGN shares last traded at $95.15, with a volume of 146,006 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ASGN. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ASGN from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ASGN from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.22.

ASGN Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.95. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.40.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. ASGN had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ASGN

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $97,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,208.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $97,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,208.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 101,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,454. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.9% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 548,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ASGN by 1,851.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

Featured Articles

