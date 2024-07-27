ASD Achieves Market Cap of $28.08 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One ASD token can currently be purchased for $0.0425 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $28.08 million and $1.43 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00009644 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00008948 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,913.63 or 0.99849655 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011184 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006707 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00071534 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04226216 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,447,873.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

