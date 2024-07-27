Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AOT. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Raymond James upgraded Ascot Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$0.85 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Ascot Resources Stock Performance

TSE:AOT opened at C$0.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of C$299.59 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.66. Ascot Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.34 and a 1-year high of C$0.91.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ascot Resources will post 0.005022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

