ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Down 4.2%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as 140.00 and last traded at 151.04. 9,009,077 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 12,749,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at 157.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARM. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 109.08.

ARM Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 152.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 124.60.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in ARM by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,346,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,065,000 after purchasing an additional 994,551 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in ARM in the fourth quarter worth $480,194,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ARM by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,468,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,926 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in ARM by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter valued at $150,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

