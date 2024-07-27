Ardor (ARDR) Hits Market Cap of $70.76 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $70.76 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ardor has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00042287 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00014691 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009094 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

