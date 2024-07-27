Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

NYSE AMBP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,657,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,211. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $4.17.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is currently -285.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.95 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

