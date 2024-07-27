Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,939,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,428,901 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.71% of Aptiv worth $154,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $85,880,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 54.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 17.3% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 23,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in Aptiv by 2.4% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 182,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 17.1% during the first quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

APTV traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,458. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $113.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.30.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Aptiv from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

