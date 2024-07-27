Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Down 23.9% in July

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,800 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 772,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 170,385 shares during the quarter. AMH Equity Ltd owned 63.57% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of APDN stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($5.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.60) by ($0.71). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 222.33% and a negative return on equity of 306.32%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APDN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.