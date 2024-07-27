Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.10

Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04), with a volume of 6048866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.35 ($0.04).
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Andrada Mining from GBX 9 ($0.12) to GBX 10 ($0.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.
Andrada Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was formerly known as AfriTin Mining Limited and changed its name to Andrada Mining Limited in January 2023.
