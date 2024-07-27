Analyzing M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) and ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS)

M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) and ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares M&F Bancorp and ChoiceOne Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ChoiceOne Financial Services $80.63 million 2.53 $21.26 million $2.81 9.60

ChoiceOne Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than M&F Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

M&F Bancorp has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChoiceOne Financial Services has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

19.9% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of M&F Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for M&F Bancorp and ChoiceOne Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&F Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A ChoiceOne Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

ChoiceOne Financial Services has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.05%. Given ChoiceOne Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ChoiceOne Financial Services is more favorable than M&F Bancorp.

Dividends

M&F Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. ChoiceOne Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. ChoiceOne Financial Services pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ChoiceOne Financial Services has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. ChoiceOne Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares M&F Bancorp and ChoiceOne Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A ChoiceOne Financial Services 17.53% 11.15% 0.83%

Summary

ChoiceOne Financial Services beats M&F Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides loans for commercial and residential real estate, and construction; and consumer and other loans; as well as ATM services. M&F Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services. It also provides commercial lending products, such as business, industry, agricultural, construction, inventory, and real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising direct and indirect loans to consumers and purchasers of residential and real properties. In addition, the company offers alternative investment products, which include annuities and mutual funds; and sells insurance policies, such as life and health for commercial and consumer clients. Further, it provides trust and wealth management services. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Sparta, Michigan.

