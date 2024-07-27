Analysts Set Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price at $203.03

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Glj Research raised their price target on Tesla from $22.86 to $24.86 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Tesla alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $219.80 on Monday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $278.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.68 and a 200 day moving average of $191.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kintegral Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.4% during the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 83,366 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in Tesla by 18.9% in the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 5,160 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.5% during the second quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.