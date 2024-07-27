Analysts Set CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) PT at $83.19

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.87.

Several research firms have recently commented on CF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th.

CF Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $75.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $87.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,078,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,753,000 after purchasing an additional 204,536 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,920,000 after acquiring an additional 835,557 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,779,000 after acquiring an additional 414,785 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CF Industries by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,862,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,576,000 after acquiring an additional 203,885 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $193,145,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

