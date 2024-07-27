Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.55

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.55 and traded as high as C$1.57. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.57, with a volume of 450,476 shares changing hands.

Amerigo Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.55. The company has a market cap of C$256.37 million, a PE ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.25.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$60.56 million during the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. On average, analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2187148 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Amerigo Resources

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. This is a boost from Amerigo Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

In other news, Director Christian Caceres sold 26,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total transaction of C$42,110.64. In related news, Director Michael Luzich sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total transaction of C$48,204.00. Also, Director Christian Caceres sold 26,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total transaction of C$42,110.64. Insiders sold 374,724 shares of company stock valued at $649,909 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

Featured Stories

