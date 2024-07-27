American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Purchased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of American Woodmark worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1,230.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Philip D. Fracassa bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.66 per share, with a total value of $51,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD traded up $5.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.59. The stock had a trading volume of 159,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,831. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.35.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $453.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.80 million.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

