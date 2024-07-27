American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Shares Down 4.4%

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.98. 673,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 628,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

American Battery Technology Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78.

Get American Battery Technology alerts:

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that American Battery Technology will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Battery Technology

American Battery Technology Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Battery Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in American Battery Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Battery Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.