Amer Sports, Inc.’s (NYSE:AS) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 30th

Amer Sports’ (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, July 30th. Amer Sports had issued 105,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 1st. The total size of the offering was $1,365,000,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. After the expiration of Amer Sports’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amer Sports from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Amer Sports

Amer Sports Stock Performance

AS opened at $11.04 on Friday. Amer Sports has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amer Sports will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Amer Sports in the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the first quarter valued at about $7,301,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the first quarter valued at about $5,705,000. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the first quarter valued at about $2,061,000. Finally, Dnca Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amer Sports

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.