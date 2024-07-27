Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a buy rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.04.

Amazon.com stock opened at $182.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

