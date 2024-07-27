Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%.

Alliance Resource Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 91.3% annually over the last three years. Alliance Resource Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 75.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.

Shares of ARLP opened at $25.79 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $651.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARLP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

