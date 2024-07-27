Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Upgraded at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AKAM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC raised Akamai Technologies from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.65.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $96.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $129.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,963 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,932,009,000 after buying an additional 124,359 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,935,648 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $319,751,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $325,242,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,102,926 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $228,714,000 after purchasing an additional 149,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,472,311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $174,248,000 after purchasing an additional 186,124 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

