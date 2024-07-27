Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$17.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AC. National Bankshares cut their target price on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. CIBC reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$25.52.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Air Canada

Air Canada Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$16.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$15.93 and a 1 year high of C$24.76.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 EPS for the current year.

About Air Canada

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.