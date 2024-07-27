AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Stock Price Up 2.4%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 160,471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 234,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

AIM ImmunoTech Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 191.38% and a negative net margin of 16,123.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About AIM ImmunoTech

In related news, CEO Thomas K. Equels acquired 61,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $25,308.89. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 778,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,055.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

